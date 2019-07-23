“It’s a whole new turnaround.” Former embattled North Side apartment complex undergoing major renovations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NBC12 has been on your side following tenant complaints about the former Flats at Ginter Park, for years. The maintenance issues at the North Side complex were so severe that property owners ended up in court, with a dozen condemned buildings.
NBC12 is now getting an exclusive first look at the transformation of the property, under new ownership and management.
"They brought in a brand new kitchen stove… fixed my floor," said 20-year tenant Cassandra Hoyer.
Hoyer says after years of intense neglect, she and other residents at the now Bloom Apartments are seeing a big transformation. 12 On Your Side had continually reported horror stories at the complex since 2016, of decrepit buildings, bugs, rodents and dangerous maintenance issues that continued to go unfixed.
“You couldn’t get a hold of anybody. Nobody was in the office. There were rats running around. It was terrible,” said Hoyer.
After a court-intervention, new owners New-York based EquiShares took over the property in October of 2018. The company brought in Richmond-based Dodson Property Management to transform each of the near 700 apartments throughout 44 buildings.
"We're not like the last owners,” said senior property manager Devin Roundtree. “(The new owners) have come here with serious money. They understand the problems that we face. They trust us to get this property up and running."
So far, hundreds of units that residents currently live in have already been upgraded. “We’ve had to replace plumbing fixtures, light fixtures. We’ve had to redo entire bedrooms and living rooms,” added Roundtree. “A lot of ceilings had collapsed when we first got here, due to the leaks.”
Currently, multiple buildings at a time are getting completely renovated. However, the vast transformation won’t be completely finished for a couple years, with several more millions of dollars invested, said Roundtree.
Roundtree says the goal is to create quality homes, without jacking up the rent or fear of gentrification pricing out residents.
"We’re not going to be charging $1,500 for one bedroom, like you got downtown,” said Roundtree. “This is more than about our property. This is about changing the community as a whole. "
Bloom Apartments will have its official grand opening on August 16.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.