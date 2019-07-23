Input wanted from residents on Arthur Ashe Boulevard redevelopment

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond residents have a chance to tell City Councilwoman Kim Gray about changes they hope to see made to Arthur Ashe Boulevard.
The meeting comes one month after the Boulevard was renamed after Richmond native Arthur Ashe.
Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., Gray and representatives from the Richmond Department of Planning and Development will listen to ideas about how to redevelop the areas from Arthur Ashe Boulevard and West Broad Street near the Children’s Museum, all the way to the former Boulevard and Westwood Avenue.
The meeting is at the Science Museum on Broad Street and ends at 7:30 p.m.
All Richmond 2nd Voter District residents are welcome to attend.
