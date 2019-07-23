Forecast: A dramatic cooldown plus clouds and rain

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A cold front moving through this morning will bring BIG weather changes, with showers Tuesday and major drop in temperatures
TUESDAY: Grab a jacket! It’ll be cloudy and MUCH COOLER with showers likely through the day. Severe weather is not expected in the Richmond metro area. Low threat for severe storms in far Southern Virginia (South Hill to Emporia to Wakefield to Norfolk). Temperatures in the low to mid 70s in the morning, dipping to the 60s in the afternoon. (Rain Chance: 90%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, lower humidity and comfortable. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and Gorgeous with low humidity. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant with low humidity. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid and upper 80s.
SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows mid 60s, highs low 90s.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.