Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day to benefit Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Miracle Treat Day, $1 or more from every Dairy Queen Blizzard sold will be donated to the Children Hospital’s of Richmond at VCU.
All the funds raised will help support the more than 62,000 children in the area who rely on the hospital each year and ensure all children have access to the health care.
The Miracle Treat Day will take place in participating locations across the U.S. on Thursday, July 25, including:
Last year, Richmond-area restaurants raised more than $13,000 on Miracle Treat Day.
For more information go to MiracleTreatDay.com
