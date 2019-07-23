Family safe after house fire in Chesterfield

Chesterfield, Va. (WWBT) - A family is safe after their home caught fire early Tuesday morning.
Crews were called to the home on Ironhorse Road around 12:30 a.m. after a neighbor reported seeing flames coming out of the roof.
Everyone made it out of the home safely, but a cat has not been accounted for.
It took about 30 minutes for crews to get the fire under control.
A cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
The Red Cross has been called in to assist the family.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.