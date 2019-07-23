Family safe after house fire in Chesterfield

Family safe after house fire in Chesterfield
By Victoria Doss | July 23, 2019 at 2:42 AM EDT - Updated July 23 at 2:50 AM

Chesterfield, Va. (WWBT) - A family is safe after their home caught fire early Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to the home on Ironhorse Road around 12:30 a.m. after a neighbor reported seeing flames coming out of the roof.

Everyone made it out of the home safely, but a cat has not been accounted for.

It took about 30 minutes for crews to get the fire under control.

A cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The Red Cross has been called in to assist the family.

