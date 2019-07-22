2 wounded in shooting in Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Two people with gunshots wounds took themselves to the hospital following a shooting in Prince George County.
Prince George police responded to the 3700 block of Madison Street just before 1:30 a.m. July 21. Later, officers were told two victims with gunshot wounds arrived at the emergency room of John Randolph Hospital. An investigation revealed the wounds were sustained in the shooting on Madison Street.
About an hour later, another shooting was reported in the 3700 block of Robert E. Lee Drive.
No injuries were reported in that incident, but a house was struck by bullets.
Several cartridge cases were recovered at both locations. Police have not said if the incidents are related.
Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George police at (804) 733-2773.
