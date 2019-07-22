Wanted man arrested after pursuit, crashing into fire hydrant

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A man wanted out of Norfolk was arrested in Stafford after fleeing a traffic stop.
A Stafford County sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop just after midnight July 20 after seeing a red Cadillac on Kings Highway near Cool Spring Road that was swerving across the fog line and the dotted line into other travel lanes.
The deputy pulled over the vehicle on River Road, but when he exited his vehicle, the Cadillac sped off.
A chase ensued and ultimately came to an end when the fleeing vehicle hit a fire hydrant and stop sign in the area of King Street and Gordon Street.
The driver fled on foot and was quickly apprehended.
Scorpio Stevens, 23, of Fredericksburg, was treated at the hospital for minor injuries he sustained during the crash and was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. Stevens faces charges of felony eluding, fleeing from a law enforcement officer, hit-and-run, driving without a license, expired registration, no insurance and traffic lane violation, in addition to the outstanding warrant for a probation violation from Norfolk.
