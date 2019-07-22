Students head back to school at two Chesterfield schools

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Labor Day is still six weeks away, but for two Chesterfield County Schools, Monday marks the first day of school.
Students at Bellwood and Falling Creek elementary schools are on a year-round schedule, with the first day of classes starting in the middle of summer.
“These two schools embark on a year-round schedule that is designed to help eliminate the summer slide,” Chesterfield County Public Schools posted on Facebook.
This is the second year for year-round school at Bellwood; Falling Creek is in the first year of the program.
