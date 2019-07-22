Students head back to school at two Chesterfield schools

Students head back to school at two Chesterfield schools
Students at Bellwood and Falling Creek elementary schools are on a year-round schedule.
By David Hylton | July 22, 2019 at 5:08 AM EDT - Updated July 22 at 5:08 AM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Labor Day is still six weeks away, but for two Chesterfield County Schools, Monday marks the first day of school.

Students at Bellwood and Falling Creek elementary schools are on a year-round schedule, with the first day of classes starting in the middle of summer.

“These two schools embark on a year-round schedule that is designed to help eliminate the summer slide,” Chesterfield County Public Schools posted on Facebook.

No, this is not an April Fool’s Day joke! It’s just not for everyone. We look forward to welcoming back students at...

Posted by Chesterfield County Public Schools on Sunday, July 21, 2019

This is the second year for year-round school at Bellwood; Falling Creek is in the first year of the program.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.