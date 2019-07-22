Richmond Police investigating after officer shot

By NBC12 Newsroom | July 21, 2019 at 11:48 PM EDT - Updated July 22 at 12:05 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond Police officer is expected to survive after being shot on the city’s northside Sunday night.

A spokesperson for police said the officer was part of a group of officers who were called to 5th Avenue and Magnolia Street at 9:30 p.m. to investigate a disorderly group.

Police said while officers questioned the group, a shot was fired and the officer was struck.

Richmond Police said the officer had non-life threatening injuries.

One person was detained for questioning.

This is a developing story. Stay with NBC12 for updates.

