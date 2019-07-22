Richmond Police investigating after officer shot

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond Police officer is expected to survive after being shot on the city’s northside Sunday night.
A spokesperson for police said the officer was part of a group of officers who were called to 5th Avenue and Magnolia Street at 9:30 p.m. to investigate a disorderly group.
Police said while officers questioned the group, a shot was fired and the officer was struck.
Richmond Police said the officer had non-life threatening injuries.
One person was detained for questioning.
This is a developing story.
