Richmond artist creates coloring book aimed at stopping violence

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Terrell Mack hopes his new coloring book will help keep your kids safe.
“It starts with us, the adults," Mack said. “This is all we’ve giving them to look up to.”
Mack was born and raised in the Richmond and now he’s raising two kids of his own.
“They inspire me. Of course, that’s what I do it all for,” Mack said.
Just like any parent, Mack wants his kids to be raised in a safe environment, but he also knows violence can happen anywhere.
“This is our future," Mack said. “It’s only going to keep going wrong if somebody don’t step up and get it right.”
So with that in mind, Mack created the “Blessed Book” as a way to keep young people active. The book is filled with 20 activities for kids to participate in around Richmond.
“Skateland or playing sports at the park, playing recreational football, basketball and baseball,” Mack said.
The two main characters in his book are his children, Torey and Jayce.
“I want to give them something to look up to - a role model," Mack said. “They don’t have to look up to a celebrity, they can look up to their dad, their father.”
Mack wants to use the coloring book as an avenue for the young people to stop the violence and come together.
“A lot of it is senseless, its senseless violence," Mack said. “We need leaders, we need people to step up.”
With the proceeds from the book, Mack plans to step up and do his part as well.
“I’m going to take three kids back-to-school shopping,” Mack said.
Mack said he plans to use 50 percent of the proceeds from the book to help three less fortunate kids buy clothes, shoes and a backpack for the beginning of the school year.
“God has blessed me to be in a position," Mack said. "I’m taking care of my kids. I have my kids and I found a creative way, so I want to bless these kids.”
Each book comes with its own pair of crayons. If you would like to purchase a book, click here.
