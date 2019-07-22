‘Please slow down’: Police setting up checkpoints on Route 360

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department says it is partnering with other agencies this week in the “360 Blitz” to crack down on speeders and drunk driver.
"Please slow down and do not get behind the wheel if you have had too much to drink,” said Capt. Donald Davenport, commander of the RPD’s Special Operations Division, in a Facebook post. “We are taking action and working together to keep citizens safe.”
The enforcement and checkpoints started Sunday, July 21 and will continue until Saturday, July 27 “as a response to frequent reports of speeding and driving under the influence along that stretch of road.”
