News to Know for July 22: Richmond officer shot; reward for missing man; one more hot day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines as you head back to work on Monday morning.
A Richmond Police officer is expected to survive after being shot on the city’s northside Sunday night.
A spokesperson for police said the officer was part of a group of officers who were called to 5th Avenue and Magnolia Street at 9:30 p.m. to investigate a disorderly group.
Police said while officers questioned the group, a shot was fired and the officer was struck.
The high temperature on Sunday officially reached 100 degrees at Richmond International Airport, the first 100°+ degree day recorded at RIC since July 22, 2017 (101°).
Monday will bring one more day of high heat and humidity and a chance for strong to severe storms by Monday evening.
The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office says a $10,000 reward is now being offered for a missing man who they say suffers from some mental disabilities.
The sheriff’s office has been searching with K9s for several days Clarence Nix of Emporia.
He was last seen heading in the direction of Interstate 95 at Exit 13 and Otterdam Road on July 17.
You read that correctly! It’s the first day of school for two Chesterfield County schools that are on a year-round scheduled.
“These two schools embark on a year-round schedule that is designed to help eliminate the summer slide,” Chesterfield County Public Schools posted on Facebook.
A man has been charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing his grandfather in Stafford County.
Stafford deputies received a 911 call from a home on Clearview Lane in the Clearview Mobile Home Park on Sunday morning just before 8:30 a.m.
The caller, Brandon Cohen, told the dispatcher that he had shot and killed his grandfather.
Construction work will begin on the Fredericksburg Extension of Express Lanes on Interstate 95 on Monday.
The work will occur between Exits 148 and 133 in Stafford County.
Daytime and overnight lane and shoulder closures are expected in the work zone.
"Why fit in when you were born to stant out?" - Dr. Seuss
