2 men riding dirt bikes charged with attempted murder of police officers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two men were arrested after nearly hitting police officers who tried pulling them over.
Richmond police were called for the report of vehicles driving recklessly, including dirt bikes and four-wheel off-road vehicles.
Around 10 p.m. on Friday, officers tried stopping two dirt bikes near the Mayo Bridge. Police said the drivers sped past them and nearly hit the officers. Two riders were arrested at the scene.
Wesley O. Cary, 20, of North Chesterfield, is charged with attempted capital murder, possessing stolen goods and eluding law enforcement.
Di’Jon A. Jones, 20, of Highland Springs, charged with attempted capital murder and eluding law enforcement.
Police said Jones was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after crashing his dirt bike. Jones’ booking photo has not been made available.
“The Department reminds everyone that it is against state law to operate unregistered and/or off-road vehicles on a public roadway. Anyone who observes these vehicles operating on a public roadway or recklessly is asked to call Traffic Unit Sergeant J. Nathanson at (804) 393-3351 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000,” police said in a release.
The family of Di’jon Jones says they have questions pertaining to the incident and NBC12′s Brent Solomon is speaking with his family tonight at 11.
