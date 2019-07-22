Lawsuit: Woman contracted flesh-eating bacteria at Grand Strand water park

“We were hopeful we could wait until Beverly was completely done with treatment before filing the lawsuit to show the true measure of her damages, but it has become apparent she will have to undergo treatment and will be disfigured for the rest of her life. The purpose of this lawsuit is to bring attention and accountability to ensure no one else in our community is hurt and to send the message that no matter who owns the waterparks where members of this community send our children and loved ones, safety officials need to make sure they are safe and to hold those who profit from them accountable.”