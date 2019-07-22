Grandfather dies after being shot by grandson multiple times in Stafford County

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been charged with first-degree murder for killing his grandfather in Stafford County.
Stafford deputies received a 911 call from a home on Clearview Lane in the Clearview Mobile Home Park on Sunday morning just before 8:30 a.m.
The caller, Brandon Cohen, told the dispatcher that he had shot and killed his grandfather.
Upon arrival, deputies found the male victim unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Emergency crews attempted life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim was identified as 78-year-old Thomas Edward Ennis, Jr., of Stafford County.
Ennis’ grandson, 24-year-old Brandon Cohen, of Stafford, has been arrested in connection with the homicide.
Cohen was taken into custody on scene without incident.
He has been charged with one county of first-degree murder and one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.
The incident remains under investigation. No other suspects are being sought in connection with the homicide.
Cohen is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.