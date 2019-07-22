Forecast: First Alert Weather Day for one more day of excessive heat and a late-day storm chance

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One more day of temperatures in the mid to upper 90s on Monday will end with a low end chance for strong to severe storms Monday evening.
MONDAY: First Alert Weather Day for heat and humidity and possible late day strong storms. Mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered showers and storms during the late afternoon and evening. Breezy. Severe storms would be most likely 6pm to midnight. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat. Highs in the mid and upper 90s. Heat index near 100°+. (Late-day Rain Chance: 40%)
First Alert: Temperatures cool back down dramatically Tuesday.
TUESDAY: Cloudy and MUCH COOLER with rain likely through the day. No flooding or severe weather expected. Temperatures in the low to mid 70s through the day. (Rain Chance: 90%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, lower humidity and comfortable. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and Gorgeous with low humidity. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant with low humidity. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid and upper 80s.
SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
