Forecast: First Alert Weather Day for one more day of excessive heat and a late-day storm chance

MONDAY: First Alert Weather Day for heat and humidity and possible late day strong storms. Mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered showers and storms during the late afternoon and evening. Breezy. Severe storms would be most likely 6pm to midnight. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat. Highs in the mid and upper 90s. Heat index near 100°+. (Late-day Rain Chance: 40%)