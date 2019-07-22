Chesterfield man found with loaded gun at airport

Chesterfield man found with loaded gun at airport
This loaded gun was found at Richmond International Airport on July 21. (Source: TSA)
By NBC12 Newsroom | July 22, 2019 at 10:27 AM EDT - Updated July 22 at 10:27 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A loaded gun was found at Richmond International Airport on July 21.

A Chesterfield man was found to be in possession of the firearm, which was loaded with eight rounds of ammunition, in his carry-on bag at a TSA security checkpoint.

The gun was confiscated and the man was issued a summons on a weapons charge.

This is the seventh firearm to be found at Richmond International Airport in 2019. Last year, there were 14 guns found at the airport.

The TSA has information on how to legally travel with a firearm on its website.

This loaded gun was found at Richmond International Airport on July 21.
This loaded gun was found at Richmond International Airport on July 21. (Source: TSA)

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.