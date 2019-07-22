Chesterfield man found with loaded gun at airport

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A loaded gun was found at Richmond International Airport on July 21.
A Chesterfield man was found to be in possession of the firearm, which was loaded with eight rounds of ammunition, in his carry-on bag at a TSA security checkpoint.
The gun was confiscated and the man was issued a summons on a weapons charge.
This is the seventh firearm to be found at Richmond International Airport in 2019. Last year, there were 14 guns found at the airport.
The TSA has information on how to legally travel with a firearm on its website.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.