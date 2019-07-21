21-year-old man dies following Creighton Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the 2100 block of Creighton Road for reported gunfire at 3:47 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was identified as 21-year-old Javonte Mangum.
Mangum was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening injury. He succumbed to his injury later in the morning.
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Baynes at 804-646-3617 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
