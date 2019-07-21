VSP investigating James River Bridge water rescue

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating after a woman was found in the James River Sunday morning.
Police responded to calls of a disabled SUV abandoned in the right lane of travel at southbound Interstate 95 at mile marker 74 on the James River Bridge at 6:18 a.m.
Upon arrival, police discovered that Richmond fire crews located a 47-year-old woman in the river alive.
She was transported to the hospital for injuries.
Identification found in the vehicle matched that of the woman rescued in the river.
State police say she may have jumped in the river.
The incident remains under investigation.
