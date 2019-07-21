20 treated for heat-related illness at regional swim meet in Virginia

FOREST, Va. (WDBJ7)-- Twenty people were treated for heat-related injuries at a regional swim meet in Forest Saturday.
Emergency crews were called to a pool in the Farmington community off Perrowville Road in Forest, according to a post on the Forest Volunteer Fire Department's Facebook page.
The fire department described the call as an "environmental mass casualty incident." In a separate social media post, firefighters indicated 20 people received medical treatment, but did not elaborate on the nature of the injuries.
People who were present for the swim meet Saturday tell WDBJ7 that multiple swimmers and spectators were overcome with heat exhaustion and required medical assistance. Some were treated on scene with ice baths.
The heat-related illnesses prompted organizers of the swim meet to end their event 30 minutes earlier than originally scheduled, according to parents who were on hand.
The Farmington pool was hosting the Lynchburg Aquatic League’s annual 'B' Meet, according to parents who attended the event.
