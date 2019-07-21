Plan would make multimillion-dollar mansions eligible for disaster aid

The Coastal Barrier Resources System — which now includes 3.5 million acres (more than 14,000 square kilometers) along the Gulf of Mexico, the Atlantic Ocean, the Great Lakes as well as in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands — saved the federal government $9.5 billion in disaster aid payouts from 1989 to 2013, according to a recent study by academic researchers. Not taking the current proposal into account, the system is projected to save another $11 billion to $108 billion by 2068, the study said.