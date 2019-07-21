Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The extremely hot weekend is coming to an end! Although warm temperatures left many people drained, there was plenty of things to smile about this week.
Walmart is donating $10,000 to a Henrico softball team to help them get to the World Series.
The 12U Glen Allen Youth Athletic Association softball team advanced to the World Series after becoming state champions on July 7. The 2019 Babe Ruth Softball World Series will be held in Jensen Beach, Florida from July 25 through Aug. 3.
Keoni Tyler is a 9-year-old girl from Henrico runs her own business, Lemonade Love.
However, Tyler wasn’t feeling the love when someone stole the bicycle attached to her lemonade stand. Her mother took to Facebook to explained what happened, and her post garnered nearly 300 shares.
Luckily, the abandoned bike was found by a neighbor at a nearby business.
You can follow Lemonade Love on Instagram @ilovelemonadelove.
Jacquelin Birchette was honored with NBC12′s Acts of Kindness for her selfless act.
The Henrico woman runs errands for seniors living in her apartment complex - all while caring for her own disabled mother.
Target has unveiled a new line of wheelchair-friendly Halloween costumes.
There are currently three costumes available at this time, including a princess, unicorn and pirate costume.
The full collection is set to be released in August. The retailer says the wheelchair covers will fit a variety of wheelchair sizes.
Madison Martin is a 9-year-old cancer survivor who is committed to giving back to the hospital that helped her beat her rare form of cancer.
Martin is partnering with the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU to host an Anthem LemonAid stand to raise money.
Now, one cup at a time, Madison and her family are hoping to support the hospital that has helped her with a LemonAid stand.
