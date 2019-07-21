Construction work to begin on Fredericksburg Extension of I-95 Express Lanes

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Construction work will begin on the Fredericksburg Extension of Express Lanes on Interstate 95 on Monday.
The work will occur between Exits 148 and 133 in Stafford County.
Daytime and overnight lane and shoulder closures are expected in the work zone.
Crews will begin installing construction signage, construction entrances and barriers the week of July 22. The work zone will occur at the following times:
- Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes
- Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. to 10 a.m. in the southbound lanes
- Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – short term (less than 15 min.) shoulder closures
Once traffic barriers have been set, clearing, erosion and sediment control work will begin. Work will occur at the following times:
- Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Fred Ex project will extend the I-95 Express Lanes approximately 10 miles south of Route 610 in Stafford to the vicinity of Route 17 (I-95 Exit 133). Project features include:
- Two reversible high-occupancy toll lanes will be built in the existing median of I-95
- The lanes will connect to the I-95 southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project and the I-95 northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project
- Additional access to the I-95 Express Lanes will be added near the Route 17 and Route 630 (Courthouse Road) I-95 interchanges in Stafford, and near the Russell Road interchange at Quantico Marine Corps Base in Prince William County
The extended Express Lanes are anticipated to open in October 2022. All work related to the project is set to be completed in 2023.
Drivers are encouraged to give the road their full attention while traveling in the work zone.
For more information, visit the Fredericksburg Extension project page on the Express Lanes website.
