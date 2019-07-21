Chesterfield schools looking to hire instructional assistants, bus drivers

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools is holding a job fair for instructional assistants and bus drivers.
The school division is seeking general education and special education instructional assistants, and bus drivers.
Those interested in open instructional assistant positions must possess 48 college credits or have a credit score of 455 or higher on the ParaPro Assessment.
Those interested in open bus driver positions will need to bring a driver’s license, and must obtain a CDL learner’s permit prior to the training start date.
Bus driver applicants should submit their application online prior to attending the fair.
The job fair will be held July 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the North Courthouse Road Library, located at 325 Courthouse Road in Richmond.
