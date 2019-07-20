Pet grooming salon offering financial assistance program

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield pet grooming salon wants to ensure that all families can afford to have their furry family members taken care of.
Bows and Bones is offering a financial assistance program, allowing families to apply and receive grooming prices that best fit their budget. The application process includes
Bow and Bones says it is important for dogs to be groomed every 6-8 weeks.
“We want to support our community and offer these discounts so the dogs can have a happier, healthier life,” said Bows and Bones in a statement.
Saturday July 20th from 12-3 p.m. the business is kicking off their financial assistance program with a summer fun event at 2600 Buford Road.
There will be a ice cream for the animals, a doggie pool party, prizes and $10 summer fun pet portraits by Triangle Room Studios
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.