MAN, WOMAN RESCUED FROM JAMES RIVER

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police, Fire and Ambulance crews conducted a water rescue by the Mayo Bridge, saving a man and a woman in Downtown Richmond Saturday. Authorities said The couple decided to take a swim when they were on the James River Park Pipeline Walkway, located on 14th Street. Fire officials said The woman told them that they were separated in the James River. Fire officials also added they responded at 3:19 a.m., found the woman by the Mayo Bridge, and then found the man in the same area, around 3:30 a.m. Both of the victims are okay and their names have not been released.