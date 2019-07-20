Man arrested, another wanted in gas-stealing scheme

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico man is accused of a crafty scheme to steal fuel from a Petersburg business.
Keith Booker is being held at Riverside Regional jail on a grand larceny charge after police say he showed up with another man to a petroleum business to fill up containers of gasoline.
Investigators say Booker and and another man had some type of device to siphon the fuel from the ground and Quarrels Petroleum around 9 p.m. on East Bank Street near Crater Road.
Police say the two men got a U-Haul truck, which they apparently planned to use to haul away two large containers they were filling with gasoline.
That is, until officers showed up.
Andros Burnette says he understands why it likely happened.
"Everything is going up with no raises on the jobs, bills piling on and you get no more money,” Burnette said.
Yet he doesn’t excuse the behavior.
"They should be prosecuted to the fullest extent,” Burnette said.
That’s what authorities are planning. Grand larceny is a felony offense. The U-Haul has been impounded and a representative from Quarrels arrived to take back the stolen gas.
"I think people that put that much energy into something like that, if they would put it into something halfway decent, it would be a lot better for the community,” Kimberlydawn Richel said.
Police are still looking for the second suspect, Domonique Christian, of Richmond.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.