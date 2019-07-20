Food lovers brave the heat to enjoy Crab, Wine & Beer Festival

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A hot Saturday didn’t stop hundreds of people from heading out to Brown’s Island to enjoy Richmond’s first Chesapeake Crab, Wine and Beer Festival.
“It’s weird when you’re as hot as the crab you’re serving," said festival promoter Greg Nivens.
Saturday saw the official kick-off to the two-day event, its first time in Richmond. The Chesapeake Festival is normally held in Maryland.
“I used to go to this festival every year in Baltimore. I’m really excited it came to Richmond this year! It’s got great crabs, good music, good food,” said patron Leon Oliver-Richmond.
But while the crab, wine and beer sound ideal for a summer day – the temperatures left a lot to be desired.
Some festival goers said the high temps had them second-guessing whether or not not they should go: “It made me a little nervous,” Ladonna Brown said.
But others were determined to chow down on crab.
“It’s a little bit toasty, but with these crabs, you can’t go wrong,” said Larry Marshall.
Even still, organizers came prepared with misting fans and EMT’s on site.
“The misting station is great. There should be more of them all over," said Robert Graves, while getting some much-needed refreshment under the misting station.
Richmond Fire Department says they’re closely monitoring the community to avoid any heat-related injuries both to civilians, and firefighters.
And because the festival goes for another day, the department has advice for anyone looking to come down.
“Stay hydrated during the time you’ll be participating in an event or working outside. With hydration, you should start the day before.”
