Double shooting investigation underway in Warsaw

WARSAW, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting that occurred in Warsaw.
Deputies received a report of a large crowd at the 7-Eleven located on Richmond Road early Saturday morning.
Upon arrival, deputies determined the crowd was from a large party in a nearby county, and began dispersing upon their arrival.
While still on scene, deputies became aware of a nearby shooting in the area of Historyland Highway near Islington Road.
When deputies arrived on scene, they gave aid to two individuals suffering from multiple apparent gunshot wounds and a vehicle that appeared to have crashed.
The victims were flown to a regional trauma center, where their conditions are unknown.
The shootings and surrounding incidents are under investigation by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the incident or who may have been at the 7-Eleven in Warsaw between 3 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on Saturday to contact 804-333-3611.
Information that leads to an arrest in the case can lead up to a $1,000 reward.
