Charlottesville police searching for missing teen believed to be with missing teen

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing/runaway teen.
Desiree Beck, 16, was last seen in the City of Charlottesville on July 2.
Beck is believed to be in the company of another missing/runaway teen, Kyle Pokladowski, 16, of Louisa County.
Beck is 5-foot-3, 110 pounds and has blonde hair with pink color.
Anyone with information on Beck’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective K. Hiner at 434-970-3280 or Crimestoppers at 434-977-4000.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.