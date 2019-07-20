Charlottesville police searching for missing teen believed to be with missing teen

Desiree Beck, 16, is believed to be in the company of another missing/runaway teen, Kyle Pokladowski, 16, of Louisa County. (Source: Charlottesville Police Department)
July 20, 2019

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing/runaway teen.

Desiree Beck, 16, was last seen in the City of Charlottesville on July 2.

Beck is believed to be in the company of another missing/runaway teen, Kyle Pokladowski, 16, of Louisa County.

Beck is 5-foot-3, 110 pounds and has blonde hair with pink color.

Anyone with information on Beck’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective K. Hiner at 434-970-3280 or Crimestoppers at 434-977-4000.

