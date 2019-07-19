9-year-old cancer survivor raising money for others through LemonAid

View this post on Instagram

Today I had the honor of meeting Madison, a 9 (almost 10) year old who has battled, and overcome brain cancer. She was treated at my own university, The Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU. Madison is now cancer free but is a reminder of why the Children’s Miracle Network is so important: helping kids like Madison to win their fight! It was a hot day in Richmond, but we braved the heat, and sold lots of lemonade to benefit the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU. Grateful I could be a part of Madison’s lemonade stand, and a cause so close to my heart💛🍋 #MissVA19