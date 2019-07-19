9-year-old cancer survivor raising money for others through LemonAid

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On a hot day, nothing cools you off like a cold drink.
As we head into the hot weekend, 9-year-old Madison Martin and the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU have the perfect solution to keep you cool.
She is partnering with the hospital to host an Anthem LemonAid stand to raise money and give back to the hospital that helped her beat her rare form of cancer.
“Lemonade cools you down,” Madison Martin said. “The goal is to raise money and help kids with cancer.”
And every glass sold has a special meaning.
Last summer, Madison was a patient of the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU. She was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer found in the brain.
“She had germinoma, and she had two brain tumors,” Madison’s mother, Roxanne Martin, said.
During that time, Madison spent a total of 50 nights in the hospital.
“I would’ve never thought the last year of our life we would had a child who is going through chemo and have radiation,” Roxanne Martin said.
A year later, Madison is cancer free and now her family can’t thank the hospital enough for keeping their daughter’s spirits high.
“Madison could be so down until that child life specialist came in and started playing Mario and bowling on the Wii, and her spirits were boosted,” Roxanne Martin said.
Now, one cup at a time, Madison and her family are hoping to support the hospital that has helped her with a LemonAid stand.
“I just want to help kids," Madison Martin said. “I just want to raise money to help kids fight what I fight.”
It might be a small gesture, but it makes a big impact.
“Madison is inspiring. When you think about her story and her focus on helping others and really bringing people together so that we can support other children and families,” CEO of Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Elias Neujahr, said. “Since 2001, over $1.5 million have been raised a cup at a time to support our cancer program."
If you couldn’t make it to Madison’s LemonAid stand today, there are some other stands to visit over the weekend.
- Friday, July 19 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.: Express Employment Professionals – Richmond North Express Employment Professionals: 827 East Parham Road, Richmond, VA 23227 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.: Call Federal Credit Union Call Federal Credit Union: 10712 Iron Bridge Road, Chester, VA 23831
- Saturday, July 20 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Richmond Family Magazine West End Farmer’s Market: 12496 Gayton Road, Richmond, VA 23238
- 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.: A family-run stand set up by the Kilpatrick family Atlee Kroger: 9351 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, VA 23116
