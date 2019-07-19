Virginia’s community colleges will offer programs with guaranteed transfer credits

A program to keep community college students on track for a smooth transfer to four-year schools should be ready by the 2020 school year.
The State Council of Higher Education of Virginia approved guidelines for the Passport program this week.
The program puts community college students through general education classes that will be accepted at almost every public university or college, cutting the amount of time the student has to spend at more expensive four-year schools.
The Virginia Mercury is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.