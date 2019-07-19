Richmond police officer faces multiple charges in alleged domestic assault

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond officer faces multiple charges after police say he was involved in a domestic assault.
Ernest Ford Jr., 40, has been arrested and charged with:
- Felony strangulation
- Felony abduction
- Domestic simple assault
“The charges were brought as the result of an incident between Ford and a female companion that occurred last Tuesday in Richmond,” the Richmond Police Department said in a news release on Friday.
The woman received minor injuries.
“We will investigate all reported crimes and we make no exceptions for the person’s occupation, stature, economic level or any other criteria,” said Chief William C. Smith. “We will provide protection to those persons who have been harmed and will seek justice for those who have been victimized. Domestic violence is particularly troublesome as it is difficult to prevent. We encourage all persons who have been victimized by domestic violence to report those instances to the police so that we can provide support and assistance."
Ford is an 11-year veteran of the department and is a patrol officer.
“I am disappointed by this officer’s alleged actions and will await the outcome of a trial. However, know that I expect and will hold our officers to a higher standard of behavior,” said Smith.
Ford has been placed on unpaid administrative leave as the investigation continues.
