Ravens’ preseasons games coming to CW Richmond
The Baltimore Ravens' pre-season games will air on CW Richmond in 2019. (Source: Baltimore Ravens)
By David Hylton | July 19, 2019 at 1:03 PM EDT - Updated July 19 at 1:03 PM

(WUPV) - For the first time ever, the NFL is coming to CW Richmond!

WUPV will air four 2019 pre-season Baltimore Ravens games on Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.:

  • Aug. 8 vs. Jacksonsville Jaguars
  • Aug. 15 vs. Green Bay Packers
  • Aug. 22 at Philadelphia Eagles
  • Aug. 29 at Washington Redskins.

During the season, CW Richmond will air “Ravens Report” and “Ravens Unscripted” starting at 11 a.m. on Sundays to go behind-the-scenes with the Ravens, as well as looking at the team’s top headlines for the week.

The shows will debut on Sept. 8.

