Ravens’ preseasons games coming to CW Richmond

(WUPV) - For the first time ever, the NFL is coming to CW Richmond!
WUPV will air four 2019 pre-season Baltimore Ravens games on Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.:
- Aug. 8 vs. Jacksonsville Jaguars
- Aug. 15 vs. Green Bay Packers
- Aug. 22 at Philadelphia Eagles
- Aug. 29 at Washington Redskins.
During the season, CW Richmond will air “Ravens Report” and “Ravens Unscripted” starting at 11 a.m. on Sundays to go behind-the-scenes with the Ravens, as well as looking at the team’s top headlines for the week.
The shows will debut on Sept. 8.
