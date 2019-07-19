RACC seizes 7 dogs in animal neglect investigation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Seven dogs have been seized from a home on Richmond’s southside after a concerned citizen reached out to Richmond Animal Care and Control about a dog that was tied up outside in extreme heat.
“The public is just invaluable when it comes to being the eyes and ears with situations that go on in the city,” Rob Leinberger, with RACC, said. “Animals need to be taken care of and they need to be taken care of properly.”
Friday, RACC executed a search warrant at the home on Clarkson Road where they found an adult dog and six puppies.
“When we have to remove an animal, that means there’s a little more to it," Leinberger said. “There is a concern for the animal’s well being - a much greater concern.”
Leinberger says the dogs were removed because of concerns about their health. The animals were taken to a vet to be examined. RACC is now now investigating possible animal neglect at the home.
A man who says the dogs are his said he has never left them tied up outside and that they are healthy.
“They didn’t take them from tied up behind the house. They took them from inside the house,” the man said. “They came in a cool 60-degree house and took the dogs with papers on them, up to date rabies shots, up to date everything.”
When asked if the dogs were ever tied up, the man said “they weren’t ever tied up.”
RACC said no charges have been filed at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.
Earlier this week, the shelter issued a reminder that it is against a new tethering code to leave animals tied up outside during extreme weather.
“This heat is just too much for animals, and people too," Leinberger said. “It’s incredibly important that you take extra steps, extra water, air conditioning, take the animals inside.”
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.