Police: Woman ‘able to fight back and escape’ attempted abduction

FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The Farmville Police Department is seeking more information about an attempted abduction that occurred Wednesday in the area of North Virginia and Second streets.
“A white male, driving a maroon/burgundy SUV, stopped abruptly, exited his vehicle, and grabbed a female subject and attempted to pull her into his vehicle,” the Town of Farmville posted to Facebook on Friday. “She was able to fight back and escape.”
Police say the man is between 30 and 40 years old with a goatee, sandy brown hair that is closely shaved on the sides and has tattoos on his left arm.
He was wearing a white tank top shirt and wire-rimed glasses.
Anyone with information is asked to call 434-392-9259.
