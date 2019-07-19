Police: Man grazed by bullet in South Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is expected to survive after being grazed by a bullet in a late-night shooting Thursday, Richmond Police said.
Officers were called to a home in 2100 Block of Willoughby Court at 11:08 p.m. after multiple gunshots were reportedly fired into the residence.
Once on scene, officers found an adult male with a non-life threatening graze wound to his shoulder. Paramedics treated the victim on scene.
No information on a suspect was immediately available and it’s not clear what led to the shooting.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
