News to Know for July 19: Weekend heat wave starts today; 1 dead following 3 shootings; shark bites Richmond radio host

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We made it to Friday! Here’s a quick look at today’s top headlines to help get you out the door.
Weekend Heat Wave
We’re in for some scorching weather with the heat index reaching highs of 110-115 degrees - yikes!
The heat can be dangerous for adults, but especially for children, the elderly and pets. So make sure you get some SHADE:
Richmond Shootings
Richmond police are looking for the people responsible for three separate shootings in the city Thursday night.
Around 8:15 p.m., one man was killed and another injured in two separate shootings near the old Midlothian Village apartments.
Investigators say it appears the shootings are related.
A few hours later, a bullet grazed a man in south Richmond. He’s expected to be okay.
If you have information an any of the shootings, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Cigarette Sparked Deadly Fire
Investigators say a cigarette sparked the deadly fire in Hopewell Thursday morning.
According to the victim’s family, Bobby Joe Hagee, 55, suffered extensive burns, covering up to 95 percent of his body, in the fire. He died at the hospital.
Shark Bite’s Richmond Radio Host
“I’m fine now but holy bananas it hurt sooo badly!”
Richmond radio host Melissa Chase says she was bitten by a shark recently while she was on vacation.
We wish you a quick recovery, Melissa!
$15 minimum wage
One of Virginia’s congressman is part of a U.S. House bill to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour. Yesterday, it passed the House… but it’s not expected to pass in the Senate.
The last increase in the federal minimum occurred 10 years ago. The debate to do it again is expected to come up in the 2020 election.
Restaurant Report
This week’s NBC12′s Hall of Fame Award winner is the Chillin & Grillin Shack on Mechanicsville Turnpike. The restaurant has been open only since November of last year, but there’s another location in King William that’s been open for five years.
A-and-lunch place in Henrico, however, needs a little help. Read more about it here.
When Life Give You Lemons
Buy some lemonade to help local kids fight cancer! That’s right, it’s time for Anthem LemonAid stands!
Stands will be set up throughout the Richmond area. There’s a list of stand partners on this site.
Cool Idea
SkateNation Plus and Richmond Ice Zone are offering free ice skating this weekend.
Now that sounds like a great way to beat the heat!
Final Thought
“Don’t knock the heat. If the weather didn’t change once in a while, nine out of the ten people couldn’t start a conversation.” -unknown
