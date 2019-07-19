Men face sentencing on riot charge in Virginia rally case

FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017 file photo, white nationalist demonstrators clash with counter demonstrators at the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va. Federal prosecutors say a “hate crime motivation” should result in stricter sentences for three members of a white supremacist group who pleaded guilty to attacking counterprotesters at the rally in Virginia for far-right extremists. In a court filing Tuesday, July 17, 2019, Justice Department prosecutors recommend prison sentences ranging from 30 months to 46 months for Rise Above Movement members Benjamin Daley, Michael Miselis and Thomas Gillen. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) (Source: Steve Helber)