Do you really need that vacation?

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Not every family plans a big trip each summer. Sometimes your budget is telling you no.
It’s okay to scale back - staycation and budget for next year.
Cherry Dale with the Virginia Credit Union says take a good luck at your credit card debt. Do you need to be adding more at this time?
“Just because you might feel like justified in taking a vacation we all need a vacation. You need to think through financially the big picture on what that looks like for you,” said Dale.
Your debt is attached to an interest rate. Look at how much you really owe or will be paying back.
Focus instead on paying an extra $50 on that debt each month - that little bit could really help cut down the amount of time it will take you to pay it off.
It’s okay to take a year off of big travel to catch yourself up financially.
