Beat the Heat: Louisa County opens cooling centers

LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - If you’re looking for a place to cool down during these dogs days of summer, Louisa County is opening cooling centers to help you beat the heat.
You can go to the Betty Queen Intergenerational Center at 522 Industrial Drive Thursday and Fridays from 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Sundays from 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library at 881 Davis Highway will be open Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturdays 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
The county is also opening the following churches for cooling stations:
- Church of the Incarnation, 102 Louisa Ave, Mineral, VA 23117
- Louisa Baptist Church Annex, 309 E Main St, Louisa, VA 23093
- Memorial Baptist Church, 98 Courthouse Square, Louisa, VA 23093
- St. James Episcopal Church, 102 Ellisville Dr, Louisa, VA 23093
- Mineral Baptist Church, 51 Louisa Ave, Mineral, VA 23117
