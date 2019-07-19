Beat the heat: Cooling centers open throughout Central Va.

Excessive heat through the weekend
By NBC12 Newsroom | July 19, 2019 at 2:04 AM EDT - Updated July 19 at 11:14 AM

LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - If you’re looking for a place to cool down during this weekend’s heat wave, several localities have opened cooling centers in Central Virginia.

CITY OF RICHMOND

Two cooling stations will open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at:

  • Southside Community Services Center, 4100 Hull Street Road
  • Department of Social Services, 900 East Marshall St.

Bottled water will be provided.

CITY OF PETERSBURG

The Petersburg Area Transit, 100 W. Washington St., will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The city says “depending upon weather conditions, the Cooling Center will tentatively open” from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

LOUISA COUNTY

The Betty Queen Intergenerational Center at 522 Industrial Drive is open until 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library at 881 Davis Highway will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The county is also opening the following churches for cooling stations:

  • Church of the Incarnation, 102 Louisa Ave.
  • Louisa Baptist Church Annex, 309 E Main St.
  • Memorial Baptist Church, 98 Courthouse Square
  • St. James Episcopal Church, 102 Ellisville Drive
  • Mineral Baptist Church, 51 Louisa Ave.

