Beat the heat: Cooling centers open throughout Central Va.

LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - If you’re looking for a place to cool down during this weekend’s heat wave, several localities have opened cooling centers in Central Virginia.
CITY OF RICHMOND
Two cooling stations will open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at:
- Southside Community Services Center, 4100 Hull Street Road
- Department of Social Services, 900 East Marshall St.
Bottled water will be provided.
CITY OF PETERSBURG
The Petersburg Area Transit, 100 W. Washington St., will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The city says “depending upon weather conditions, the Cooling Center will tentatively open” from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
LOUISA COUNTY
The Betty Queen Intergenerational Center at 522 Industrial Drive is open until 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday.
The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library at 881 Davis Highway will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The county is also opening the following churches for cooling stations:
- Church of the Incarnation, 102 Louisa Ave.
- Louisa Baptist Church Annex, 309 E Main St.
- Memorial Baptist Church, 98 Courthouse Square
- St. James Episcopal Church, 102 Ellisville Drive
- Mineral Baptist Church, 51 Louisa Ave.
