Bad water meter leaves Henrico inmates, jail staff with low water pressure

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County’s Jail West is experiencing issues with its water pressure, according to the county’s sheriff’s office.
Sheriff Mike Wade said Friday they had lost water access overnight.
“We’ve brought in porta potties and ice water coolers as the situation is fixed,” Wade said.
According to the county’s Public Utilities Department, a bad water meter was discovered at the jail during the investigation into the problem.
“We bypassed that [water meter] and not too long after water pressure returned,” said Bentley Chan, Assistant Director of Public Utilities.
That water meter is scheduled to be replaced Friday, according to Chan.
The department got word from the Wade Thursday night about the loss of water at the jail.
As of 10:30 a.m. crews were cleaning out some of the “backflow preventers” and the pressure should be back to normal Friday afternoon.
According to Wade, Henrico Fire crews used pumper trucks to fill the cooling tanks at the jail in order to keep the air conditioning unit up and running.
However, Tuesday Wade said part of that unit is ineffective, leaving inmates and jail staff dealing with high temperatures in the building.
As part of the investigation into the water issue, Chan said there was a short dip in pressure in the greater Hermitage area as a result of a leak on a large transmission main utility crews were working to repair off Ackley Avenue and Parham Road.
While crews continue to address the issue, any residents experiencing a drop in pressure are urged to call the Utilities Department at 804-727-8700 during the day, or 804-501-5025 after hours.
