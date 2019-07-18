Volunteers needed to help paint elementary school

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Fort Lee and several community groups are working to paint Walnut Hill Elementary School in Petersburg.
Volunteers are needed to help complete the project before the new school year begins.
Individuals or groups can sign up to help paint the school between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. every Monday through Thursday through Aug. 9. Volunteers are asked to help for at least a two-hour shift.
All painting supplies are provided.
For more information or to schedule a painting shift, call (804) 861-4996 or email info@petersburg.k12.va.us.
