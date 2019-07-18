Stolen vehicle out of Henrico pulled from water in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department says a vehicle pulled from the Swift Creek Reservoir was stolen out of Henrico County.
According to officials on scene, someone drove by the 14000 block of Genito Road around 6 a.m. and noticed a car under water in the Swift Creek Reservoir.
When police arrived, they could not find the driver of the vehicle - in or outside the water.
There’s currently no information on any suspects or who owns the vehicle.
