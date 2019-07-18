Richmond woman pleads guilty to stealing checks from mailboxes

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond woman pleaded guilty to bank fraud and identity theft in a check-stealing scheme.
Katina Everett, 45, stole checks from mailboxes in the Fan District between late 2018 and early 2019, according to court documents.
Prosecutors said Everett would take personal checks from the mailboxes and alter them to reflect either her name or the name of someone acting at her direction and increase the amount on each check.
Everett had previously be convicted of more than 20 felonies, including more than a dozen larceny and fraud charges.
She faces a mandatory sentence of two years on the identity theft charge and a maximum of 30 years on the bank fraud charge. She will be sentenced Oct. 21.
