Richmond Police investigate southside shooting

Richmond Police investigate southside shooting
By Michael Pegram | July 18, 2019 at 4:30 AM EDT - Updated July 18 at 4:30 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police said a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the 3200 block of Lawson Street at 12:04 a.m. Responding officers “found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” a Richmond Police Lieutenant said in a email.

No information on a suspect was immediately available.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to all Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.