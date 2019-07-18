Richmond Police investigate southside shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police said a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting early Thursday morning.
Officers were called to the 3200 block of Lawson Street at 12:04 a.m. Responding officers “found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” a Richmond Police Lieutenant said in a email.
No information on a suspect was immediately available.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to all Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000
