Police: Officer transporting prisoner may have been exposed to opioids

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico police officer is recovering after possibly being exposed to opioids while transporting a prisoner.
Additional emergency responders were called around 7:33 p.m. to Staples Mill Road and Dumbarton for an officer having a medical emergency.
Police said the officer was taken to the hospital and is doing well.
Hazmat was called to the scene during the arrest since there were narcotics involved and samples were taken.
No additional details were immediately available.
