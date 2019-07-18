Police: Man exposed himself to 3 victims in Henrico’s West End

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A 28-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after police say he exposed himself to three people at three different locations Tuesday in the West End.
The Henrico County Police Department says three victims reported being approached by a man in a vehicle asking for directions around 8 a.m.
“Each victim realized the driver was also exposing himself,” the police department said in a news release. "One of the victims was able to get the license plate of the vehicle which led to identifying the suspect."
Dajon L. Pine, who police say was driving a 2013 Hyundai Sonata with Virginia license plates, was charged with three counts of indecent exposure.
Police the incidents happened at:
- Poplar Forest near Kleindale Drive
- Parkshire Lane near Glen Eagles Drive
- Fox Meadow Drive near Gayton Road
Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
