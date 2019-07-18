News to Know for July 18: Vehicle found in water; deadly house fire; heat advisory starts today

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at Thursday’s top stories to help you start your day.
Vehicle in water
Police are trying to figure out who owns a vehicle that was submerged in Chesterfield Thursday morning.
According to officials on scene, someone drove by the 14000 block of Genito Road around 6 a.m. and noticed a car under water.
The driver was not found.
Deadly Fire
A Hopewell man is dead after a house fire Wednesday night.
The victim’s family says Booby Joe Haggee, 55, suffered extensive burns in the fire. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. Hagee’s family says he was incredibly kind and stubborn, but incredibly helpful. They say he was “nice as the day is long.”
Extreme Heat
A Heat Advisory goes into effect for a portion of Eastern and Southeastern Virginia Thursday, when the Heat Index is expected to reach 105°. The worst of the heat is expected to arrive Friday and last through the weekend.
The extreme heat over the next few days might make you want to drop your A/C, but that might not be the best idea. Experts recommend keeping your thermostat between 72 and 76 degrees.
Richmond Shooting
A man was shot in Richmond overnight. Police say he’s expected to be okay, but they are still searching for a suspect.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Good News!
As we experience the dog days of summer, a Henrico 9-year-old has the perfect solution to keep you cool.
Keoni Tyler sells lemonade from her front porch every day, but this week, the young business owner had a major setback when someone stole the bicycle that’s attached to her lemonade stand. So Tyler’s mother took to Facebook and nearly 300 people shared the message.
Final Thought
“When the weather is hot, keep a cool mind.” -unknown
